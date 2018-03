Demi Lovato Celebra Así que Lleva Seis Años sin Consumir Drogas

Today is a very special day for me… I'm officially celebrating 6 years of sobriety!! I'm so thankful to my family, friends and @castcenters for being a part of this journey. A huge part of my recovery was learning to love myself and to give back to others. Today we're launching a contest to give you guys the opportunity to use YOUR voice and share your stories. Submit a video sharing your story of recovery tagging @castcenters @castontour and #castontourcontest for a chance to be our special guest speaker at the final US @tellmeyoulovemetour date in Tampa, FL on March 31st 💪🏼 More info at castontour.com/contest

