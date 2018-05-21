Ed Sheeran y Kendrick Lamar, Máximos Ganadores en los Billboard

Ed Sheeran y Kendrick Lamar empataron como los máximos ganadores de los 2018 Billboard Music Awards, al llevarse seis trofeos cada uno seguidos por Bruno Mars y Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee y Justin Bieber con cinco.

Lamar ganó en Top Billboard 200 Album, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Album, Top Streaming Artist y Top Streaming Song (Audio).

Sheeran, quien recibio el premio en un video desde Dublín, ganó en Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist y Top Radio Song.

Mars ganó en Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Album y Top R&B Song.

Por el tema “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee y Justin Bieber ganaron en Top Hot 100 Song, Top Collaboration, Top Selling Song, Top Latin Song, Top Streaming Song (Audio) y Top Streaming Song (Video).

Otros ganadores fueron Imagine Dragons (Top Duo/Group, Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album, Top Rock Song); Chris Stapleton (Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album); The Chainsmokers (Top Dance/Electronic Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Album, Top Dance/Electronic Song); Taylor Swift (Top Female Artist y Top Selling Album); Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Top Gospel Artist y Top Gospel Album); Ozuna (Top Latin Artist y Top Latin Album); y U2 (Top Touring Artist and Top Rock Tour).

En los premios otorgados por los fans, el grupo coreano de pop BTS se llevó el de Top Social Artist y Camila Cabello for Billboard Chart Achievement Award.