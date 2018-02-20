Guillermo del Toro Triunfa Como “mejor Director” en los Premios BAFTA

El talento del mexicano Guillermo del Toro ha arrasado en la reciente temporada de los premios. Este domingo, Del Toro se llevó el premio por Mejor Director con su más reciente película The Shape of Water en la entrega de los premios BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards), celebrada en Londres.

En la lista de los nominados también estaban Martin McDonagh con la película Three Billboard, Christopher Nolan con Dunkirk y Luca Villeneuve con Blade Rummer 2049.

Con estos premios y los obtenidos en los Golden Globes y los Critic’s Choice, el mexicano se perfila como el gran favorito al Oscar en la misma categoría. The Shape of Water fue nominada en un total de 13 categorías diferentes de la Academia, entre ellas Mejor Diseño de Producción, Mejor Música Original y Mejor Director.

Aquí la lista de los ganadores en los BAFTA:

Mejor película

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (GANADORA)

Mejor director

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water (GANADOR)

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour (GANADOR)

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Mejor actriz

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (GANADORA)

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Mejor actor de reparto

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (GANADOR)

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor actriz de reparto

Allison Janney, I, Tonya (GANADORA)

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Estrella en ascenso (voto del público)

Daniel Kaluuya (GANADOR)

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet

Mejor cinta animada

Coco (GANADORA)

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Mejor cortometraje animado

Have Heart

Mamoon

Poles Apart (GANADOR)

Mejor película británica

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (GANADORA)

Mejor música original

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water (GANADORA)

Mejor fotografía

Blade Runner 2049 (GANADORA)

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Phantom Thread (GANADORA)

The Shape of Water

Mejor diseño de producción

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water (GANADORA)

Mejor película documental

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro (GANADORA)

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden (GANADORA)

Loveless

The Salesman

Mejor guion adaptado

Call Me by Your Name (GANADORA)

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Molly’s Game

Paddington 2

Mejor guion original

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (GANADOR)

Mejor edición

Baby Driver (GANADORA)

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor sonido

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk (GANADORA)

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi