Guillermo del Toro Triunfa Como “mejor Director” en los Premios BAFTA

El talento del mexicano Guillermo del Toro ha arrasado en la reciente temporada de los premios. Este domingo, Del Toro se llevó el premio por Mejor Director con su más reciente película The Shape of Water en la entrega de los premios BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards), celebrada en Londres.
En la lista de los nominados también estaban Martin McDonagh con la película Three Billboard, Christopher Nolan con Dunkirk y Luca Villeneuve con Blade Rummer 2049.
Con estos premios y los obtenidos en los Golden Globes y los Critic’s Choice, el mexicano se perfila como el gran favorito al Oscar en la misma categoría. The Shape of Water fue nominada en un total de 13 categorías diferentes de la Academia, entre ellas Mejor Diseño de Producción, Mejor Música Original y Mejor Director.
Aquí la lista de los ganadores en los BAFTA:
Mejor película
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (GANADORA)
Mejor director
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water (GANADOR)
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour (GANADOR)
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Mejor actriz
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (GANADORA)
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Mejor actor de reparto
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (GANADOR)
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor actriz de reparto
Allison Janney, I, Tonya (GANADORA)
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Estrella en ascenso (voto del público)
Daniel Kaluuya (GANADOR)
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet
Mejor cinta animada
Coco (GANADORA)
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Mejor cortometraje animado
Have Heart
Mamoon
Poles Apart (GANADOR)
Mejor película británica
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (GANADORA)
Mejor música original
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water (GANADORA)
Mejor fotografía
Blade Runner 2049 (GANADORA)
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Phantom Thread (GANADORA)
The Shape of Water
Mejor diseño de producción
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water (GANADORA)
Mejor película documental
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro (GANADORA)
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden (GANADORA)
Loveless
The Salesman
Mejor guion adaptado
Call Me by Your Name (GANADORA)
The Death of Stalin
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Molly’s Game
Paddington 2
Mejor guion original
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (GANADOR)
Mejor edición
Baby Driver (GANADORA)
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor sonido
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk (GANADORA)
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi