Red Sox, Campeones de la Serie Mundial

Boston Red Sox han ganado la novena Serie Mundial de su historia al vencer 5-1 a Los Angeles Dodgers y son los campeones de esta emocionante temporada 2018 de las Ligas Mayores.
Boston no esperó a que la serie regresara a casa y fue dominante de principio a fin durante toda la Serie Mundial, que ahora duró cinco juegos.
YOUR BOSTON #REDSOX ARE THE 2018 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! #DAMAGEDONE pic.twitter.com/ax05nkT8k7
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018
Pure domination. #CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/oD0cPnl7XK
— MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 29, 2018
LET'S MAKE THIS THE LAST INNING OF THE 2018 SEASON…#SALEDAY pic.twitter.com/31vkhiFVcR
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018
Four rings in 15 seasons.
That will help you climb this list real fast. #CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/2yivCzg515
— MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 29, 2018