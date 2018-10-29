Red Sox, Campeones de la Serie Mundial

Boston Red Sox han ganado la novena Serie Mundial de su historia al vencer 5-1 a Los Angeles Dodgers y son los campeones de esta emocionante temporada 2018 de las Ligas Mayores.

Boston no esperó a que la serie regresara a casa y fue dominante de principio a fin durante toda la Serie Mundial, que ahora duró cinco juegos.

LET'S MAKE THIS THE LAST INNING OF THE 2018 SEASON…#SALEDAY pic.twitter.com/31vkhiFVcR — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018