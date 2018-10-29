Red Sox, Campeones de la Serie Mundial

29 octubre, 2018

Red Sox, Campeones de la Serie Mundial

Boston Red Sox han ganado la novena Serie Mundial de su historia al vencer 5-1 a Los Angeles Dodgers y son los campeones de esta emocionante temporada 2018 de las Ligas Mayores.

Boston no esperó a que la serie regresara a casa y fue dominante de principio a fin durante toda la Serie Mundial, que ahora duró cinco juegos.

