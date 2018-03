Ricky Martin y su Esposo son el Crush de Esta ‘Gay Couple’ Desde el Oscar

*Craigslist Missed Connections* Living La Vida Lonely – m4m (LA, California) Us: We were wearing black Ralph Lauren tuxedos, mine had little cowboys on it. You: You were also both wearing tuxedos because… well, because it was the Oscar's and everybody does. You and your husband stood out though. Partly because you're both gorgeous but also because you're literally @ricky_martin & @jwanyosef. The four of us chatted and laughed but then, sadly, got separated in the chaos of the Oscar's. My bf and I searched for you both for the rest of the night but never found you again. In town for a week. Let's connect. . Pics taken by @mlcoppola & @jonkop415 for @gettyentertainment

