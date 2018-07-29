Trump, Dispuesto a Cerrar el Gobierno si no Recibe Fondos Para el Muro

Este domingo, Donald Trump aseguró que está dispuesto a cerrar el gobierno de Estados Unidos si los demócratas no incluyen aprueban una mayor cantidad de fondos para la seguridad fronteriza, incluyendo la construcción de un muro fronterizo.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente señaló que “estoy dispuesto a ‘cerrar’ el gobierno si los demócratas no nos dan votos para Seguridad Fronteriza, ¡la cual incluye el Muro! ¡Debemos deshacernos de la Lotería (de visas), Detención y Liberación, etc. y finalmente tener un sistema migratorio basado en el MÉRITO! ¡Necesitamos que personas grandiosas lleguen a nuestro país!”

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018