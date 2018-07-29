Trump, Dispuesto a Cerrar el Gobierno si no Recibe Fondos Para el Muro

29 julio, 2018 Mundo, Portada 0 comments

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Trump, Dispuesto a Cerrar el Gobierno si no Recibe Fondos Para el Muro

Este domingo, Donald Trump aseguró que está dispuesto a cerrar el gobierno de Estados Unidos  si los demócratas no incluyen aprueban una mayor cantidad de fondos para la seguridad fronteriza, incluyendo la construcción de un muro fronterizo.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente señaló que “estoy dispuesto a ‘cerrar’ el gobierno si los demócratas no nos dan votos para Seguridad Fronteriza, ¡la cual incluye el Muro! ¡Debemos deshacernos de la Lotería (de visas), Detención y Liberación, etc. y finalmente tener un sistema migratorio basado en el MÉRITO! ¡Necesitamos que personas grandiosas lleguen a nuestro país!”

En un segundo mensaje, pidió a la población entender que hay consecuencias para quienes ingresan a EE.UU. de forma ilegal, sin importar si tienen niños o no, además de que estos son usados muchas veces con propósitos siniestros.

“¡El Congreso debe actuar y arreglar el MÁS TONTO y PEOR sistema migratorio que hay en el mundo! Voten R”, añadió.

Relacionados

© Multimedios Michoacán 2017. Todos los derechos reservados