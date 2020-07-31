Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga Lideran Nominaciones a los VMA

31 julio, 2020 Espectaculos, Portada 0 comments

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga Lideran Nominaciones a los VMA

Las cantantes Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga lideran las nominaciones a los Video Music Awards (VMA) que se celebrarán el 30 de agosto.

MTV, organizadora de los galardones a los mejores videos musicales, dio a conocer la lista de los nominados.

Ariana y Gaga, quienes hace unos meses estrenaron ‘Rain on Me’, cuentan con nueve nominaciones cada una, mientras que Billie Eilish y The Weeknd tienen seis cada uno.

Debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, los VMA contarán con dos nuevas categorías: Mejor Video Musical desde Casa y Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena, que destacan las formas creativas en que los artistas se adaptaron a la situación.

Los premios se transmitirán en vivo el domingo 30 de agosto a las 20:00 h, a través del canal de MTV y en sus plataformas digitales. Votar se puede aquí.

La lista completa de nominados es:

Video del Año

  • Billie Eilish: “Todo lo que quería”
  • Jugo WRLD: “Godzilla”
  • Futuro ft. Drake: “La vida es buena”
  • Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
  • Taylor Swift: “The Man”
  • The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Artista del Año

DaBaby

  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

PUSH Mejor Nuevo Artista

  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Tate McRae
  • Yungblud

Canción del Año

  • Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
  • Doja Cat: “Say So”
  • Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
  • Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
  • Post Malone: “Circles”
  • Roddy Ricch: “The box”

Mejor Colaboración

  • Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
  • Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People”
  • Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Mejor Pop

  • BTS: “On”
  • Halsey: “You Should Be Sad”
  • Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
  • Taylor Swift: “Lover”

Mejor Hip-Hop

  • DaBaby: “Bop”
  • Jugo WRLD: “Godzilla”
  • Futuro ft. Drake: “Life is Good”
  • Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
  • Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
  • Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”

Mejor R&B

  • Alicia Keys: “Underdog”
  • Chloe x Halle: “Do It”
  • H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide”
  • Summer Walker: “Eleven”
  • Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You”
  • The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Mejor K-Pop

  • BTS: “On”
  • EXO: “Obesión”
  • (G) I-DLE: “Oh My God”
  • Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone”
  • Terciopelo rojo: “Psycho”
  • Mañana X Juntos: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Mejor Latino

  • Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: “China”
  • Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita”
  • J Balvin: “Amarillo”
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
  • Maulma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena”

Mejor Rock

  • Blink-182: “Happy Days”
  • Coldplay: “Orphans”
  • Evanescence: “Wasted on you”
  • Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
  • Green Day: “¡Oh Yeah!”
  • The Killers: “Caution”

Mejor Alternativo

  • The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
  • Todo el tiempo bajo: “Some Kind of Disaster”
  • Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
  • Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time”
  • Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”
  • Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”

Mejor Video Desde Casa

  • 5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”
  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
  • Blink-182: “Happy Days”
  • Drake: “Toosie Slide”
  • John Legend: “Bigger Love”
  • Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”

Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena

  • Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”
  • CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
  • DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
  • John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
  • Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
  • Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Video For Good

  • Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”
  • Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
  • Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”
  • H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”
  • Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”
  • Taylor Swift: “The Man”

Mejor Dirección

  • Billie Eilish: “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
  • Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
  • Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
  • Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Dirigida por Anton Tammi

Mejor Fotografía

  • 5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Kieran Fowler
  • DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematografía por Scott Cunningham
  • Billie Eilish: “todas las chicas buenas van al infierno” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Christopher Probst
  • Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematografía por Arnau Valls
  • Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematografía de Thomas Kloss
  • The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematografía por Oliver Millar

Mejor Dirección Artística

  • A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction de A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
  • Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Dirección artística por Anna Colomé Nogu
  • Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction de Laura Ellis Cricks
  • Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction de Christian Stone
  • Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Dirección artística por Tatiana Van Sauter
  • Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction de Ethan Tobman

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
  • Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Efectos visuales por Hoody FX
  • Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Efectos visuales por EIGHTY4
  • Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Efectos visuales por Mathematic
  • Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects de Ingenuity Studios
  • Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Efectos visuales por ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Mejor Coreografía

  • BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Coreografía de Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
  • CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Coreografía por Kyle Hanagami
  • DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Coreografía por Dani Leigh y Cherry
  • Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Coreografía por Charm La’Donna
  • Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Coreografía de Richy Jackson
  • Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Coreografía por Sean Bankhead

Mejor Edición

  • Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Editado por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
  • James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Editado por Frank Lebon
  • Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Editado por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
  • Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Editado por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
  • ROSAL-A: “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Editado por Andre Jones
  • The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Editado por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

Relacionados

© Multimedios Michoacán 2017. Todos los derechos reservados