Britney Spears Niega Haber Sido Hospitalizada Contra su Voluntad

Britney Spears desmintió el miércoles rumores de que haya sido hospitalizada contra su voluntad en una institución mental.
“Hola chicos, reportándome con todos ustedes que se preocupan por mí, todo está bien”, dijo la cantante de 37 años en un breve video publicado en su cuenta en Instagram, donde tiene 22 millones de seguidores.
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
“Mi familia ha pasado por momentos de mucho estrés y ansiedad últimamente, por lo que necesitaba un poco de tiempo para lidiar con todo eso, pero no se preocupen: estaré de vuelta muy pronto”.
Sitios especializados como TMZ y Variety reportaron hace un mes que la cantante se registró en una institución mental voluntariamente para lidiar con varios problemas personales.
Previamente, la intérprete anunció que tomaría un descanso de su show permanente en Las Vegas para dedicarse a cuidar a su padre, que estaba grave de salud.
Su ausencia de las redes sociales desencadenó una serie de teorías conspirativas infundadas que aseguraban que la cantante estaba retenida contra su voluntad. Venían acompañadas del hashtag #FreeBritney.
Hubo incluso una protesta el lunes a las afueras del concejo municipal de West Hollywood, vecina de Los Ángeles, donde los fanáticos exigían su liberación.
Spears acompañó su video con una leyenda en la que expresaba frustración sobre “muchas locuras que se dijeron” y se queja por haber recibido amenazas de muerte.
“Mi situación es única, pero les prometo que estoy haciendo lo que es mejor en este momento”, escribió, sin referirse a los rumores de la institución mental.
La artista fue noticia hace 11 años, cuando fue internada en una unidad psiquiátrica tras un ataque que la llevó a raparse la cabeza, divorciarse y atacar el automóvil de un fotógrafo con una sombrilla.