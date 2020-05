Facebook Lanza ‘Shops’ Para Apoyar el Comercio Virtual Durante Pandemia

Facebook Shops

Today Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of Facebook Shops, an online store customers can access on a business’ Facebook Page or Instagram profile, as well as through Stories and ads. As a business owner, you will be able to choose the products you want to feature from your catalog and customize the look and feel of your shop. Customers can browse collections, save products and place an order—either on your website or without leaving the app, if you’ve enabled checkout in the US. For more information on how to get started, head here: fb.me/announcing-facebook-shops

