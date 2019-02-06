Guillermo del Toro Revela Teasers de ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’

06 febrero, 2019 Entretenimiento, Portada 0 comments

El reconocido director mexicano Guillermo del Toro presentó los primeros teasers de la película ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’, en la que participa como coescritor y coproductor.

Previo al inicio del Super Bowl, que disputaron los Rams de Los Ángeles y los New England Patriots, se compartieron tres clips de esta cinta, dirigida por André Øvredal.

‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ es un filme inspirado en la serie de libros del mismo nombre escritos por Alvin Schwartz e ilustrados por Stephen Gammell.

Se trata de novelas de horror dirigidas al público infantil; la cinta se enfocará en “un grupo de jóvenes intenta resolver un misterio que involucra una serie de muertes horribles en su pequeña ciudad natal”.

Además de Guillermo del Toro, quien es conocido por su fascinación con los monstruos y el terror, también participan como coescritores John August, Marcus Dunstan, Patrick Melton y los hermanos Dan y Kevin Hageman.

La película se estrenará el 9 de agosto en cines de todo el mundo.

