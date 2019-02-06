Guillermo del Toro Revela Teasers de ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’

El reconocido director mexicano Guillermo del Toro presentó los primeros teasers de la película ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’, en la que participa como coescritor y coproductor.

Previo al inicio del Super Bowl, que disputaron los Rams de Los Ángeles y los New England Patriots, se compartieron tres clips de esta cinta, dirigida por André Øvredal.

‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ es un filme inspirado en la serie de libros del mismo nombre escritos por Alvin Schwartz e ilustrados por Stephen Gammell.

Turn out the lights and prepare for terror… the Jangly Man is coming for you.

From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/b76IxYSDwI

— Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 3, 2019