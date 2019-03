UNESCO Entrega Reconocimiento a Sofía Varela, Científica de UNAM

L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Awards Ceremony

The world needs science, and science needs women. This is why UNESCO and the L’Oréal Corporate Foundation have been working together for more than 20 years to recognise women researchers who, through the scope of their work, have contributed to overcoming today's global challenges. Join us on 14 March to watch live the 21st edition of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Awards and celebrate 5 outstanding scientists who continue to empower young girls everywhere with their innovative contributions from across scientific fields. More info: https://en.unesco.org/science-sustainable-future/women-in-science/laureates #ForWomenInScience #WomenInScience

